Matthijs De Ligt, defender of the Bavarian club, commented on the 1-1 against Union Berlin also from an Inter perspective

Surprise draw for Bayern Munich against Union Berlin. Matthijs De Ligt, defender of the Bavarian club, commented on the match to the official channels:

“We didn’t play well, we didn’t have many chances and that’s why we drew. We didn’t play with the usual energy, Union did well and congratulations to them. We need to analyze the match and do better next time.”

“Inter are a difficult team to face, they have a team with a lot of experience and they have very physical players. They always play the same way, with a 3-5-2”

September 4, 2022 (change September 4, 2022 | 19:16)

