De Jong: Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in the box, De Jong is my best friend in football

Live it on August 4th De Ligt was interviewed by “Kicker” not long ago, and talked about many topics such as Ronaldo and De Jong.

– Ronaldo

He has a very good personality, communicates a lot with young players and is always helpful. Even though he’s about to turn 38, he’s in a physical condition like he’s only 24 and he can still score goals, which I can only admire.

Ronaldo did a great job at Juventus, scoring a lot of goals and being a great teammate. In my opinion, he is the best player in the box. You have to keep an eye on him at all times or he can score goals.

——Ajax teammates who reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2019

I’m still in touch with them, I talk to De Jong a lot, he’s my best friend in football.

We’ve all joined top clubs and it’s good for us all. A move from Ajax to Juventus and Bayern, at least in my opinion, isn’t that bad, is it?

——Have you consulted Bayern Munich before with your coaches?

I asked both Van Gaal and Ten Hag about Bayern and they know Bayern well.

I had a conversation with Ten Hag about Bayern a few years ago and he told me that the club is very good. Even though I still have a two-year contract with Juventus, when I was contacted by Bayern, I was immediately interested because I admired Bayern’s style of football.

