De Marchi goes to the Bike Exchang: “In 2023 I will race with the kangaroos and I will be there at the Giro”

LUSH. Alessandro De Marchi will race in the 2023 season with the Bike Exchange, the Australian squadron of Simon Yates, Michael Matthews and Dylan Groenewegen. The “red from Buja”, in short, at 36 years of age will continue to plan escapes from afar seasoned with some victories as he has been doing since the 2011 season and ended up in one of the best teams for his purposes.

The satisfaction is evident. Twenty days ago, after the Giro del Veneto, which ended with yet another crash and some broken ribs, he had vented on social media, also flashing the possibility of retirement.

«Instead the Australians have arrived and in a moment it seems to me that my career has had another shock. Of those beautiful positives, which make you full of motivation “, says the winner of the Tre Valli Varesine 2021, only 13 months ago, even if, hearing the Friulian cyclist, it seems from that victory in the year in which he wore the Giro as well the pink jersey for three stages, a century has passed. “Yes – he explains – because the last season between Covid, illnesses, falls and a non-ideal climate for Israel had not gone very well,” he says.

Young people in great cycling rule, twenty-year-olds who fly among the pros. And they are cheaper than a 36-year-old yet full of experience. “It’s true, but in the end my way of approaching the profession and racing fortunately paid off – he continues – I admit, the idea of ​​having to stop went through my head, luckily the Australians arrived, a strong team that he will give the task of helping the many young people to grow and of setting up my own business in search of glory. Starting with the Giro d’Italia ». And here comes all the humanity of the Friulian runner, legs, determination, a lot of head. «As soon as I understood that I would have signed with the Bike Exchange (annual contract with option for 2024 ed) – he closes – I video-called Enzo Cainero in the hospital telling him that I will be on“ his of him ”Lussari». Good luck “red”. As usual you will entertain us.

