Alessandro De Marchi, who fell on Sunday in the Veneto Classic, in the last race of the 2022 season, greeted everyone, through the social network, with an enigmatic phrase: «The curtain falls like this, in the worst way possible. Fall, blow, a couple of broken ribs and stop. Season, and perhaps not only that, over. Ad maiora! ».

The many fans of Rosso di Buja immediately went wild, via the web and beyond, in encouraging the athlete who in the last two years has raced with the Israel Premier Tech, in the World Tour.

It is inevitable, however, that the thought goes to his contractual situation: the agreement with the Israeli team will expire in recent weeks. That’s why it’s worth arguing for that post.

«The problem in the ribs is small – confides Alessandro -: I’ve been through worse. All in all, given the nature of the fall, it also went well.

Rather, the accident was the bitter icing on an already indigestible cake because the latter period is not the best. The fact that I have not yet managed to sign a contract for next season makes me angry ».

What is particularly striking is the fact that you risk remaining on foot a cyclist of De Marchi’s experience, capable of winning twenty road races internationally, the most combative athlete in the 2014 Tour, celebrated in the pink jersey in 2021 ( before falling), a recent protagonist with the National team at the Gravel World Championships.

And 36 years of age, in this case, should be a value rather than a limit. «For sure – confirms the“ DeMa ”-, I would never have believed I would find myself in this situation in mid-October.

I am well aware of having an age in which certain expectations need to be reduced. I’m not going to feel sorry for myself, there are far worse things in life. But that’s not the way I expected to be treated.

The last season, without striking results, must be archived as negative, without doubts. I was very confident that my whole story would be evaluated, instead people have very short memories, they only remember the last year and look at the identity card and this bothers me a lot “.

Alessandro De Marchi has more than a few proposals on the table, but the general situation of uncertainty in the rankings and on the participation in the next World Tour means that everything is crystallized. Rosso di Buja is used to never giving up and is ready to relaunch the action, as he does when he is on the run.

«I still have strong motivations, I never thought of stopping now. Contracts to drag me to the end of my career do not interest me: I would like to continue to play my role as I have always done ».