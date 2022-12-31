Home Sports De Paul denounces his ex-wife, here are her chats: “Everyone must know how disgusting you are”
by admin
The chats that the Argentinian player presented in court

The player of Argentina Rodrigo DePaul he would have decided to report his ex-wife Camila Homs and former father-in-law. At the Buenos Aires Court Rodrigo brought numerous chats in which Camila he and his girlfriend, the singer and actress Tini Stoessel.

“You deserve the worst. I’m not going to upset you, I don’t know how you’re going to see your kids. I’m going to make sure the whole world knows how shitty you are and that they know you for it and not as a world champion. Be very calm. you will not have peace”, this, according to the Tele Show program, would be one of the many messages from the footballer’s ex-wife. To increase the dose also Rodrigo’s ex father-in-law, Horacio Homs, and Camila herself who, after having thrown herself against Tini on social media, would have been blocked by herself.

