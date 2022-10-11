How will the former midfielder’s first coaching adventure develop? At Spal he will try to adapt by enhancing the squad available and will not be a slave to statistics
The curiosity that surrounds him, waiting to see him in his new role as a coach, is enormous. Because for a long time, perhaps too long, the name of Daniele De Rossi has been associated with several benches. Rumors that have chased each other and then disappear, until now that he has reached an agreement with SPAL.
See also Ronaldo dragged down Manchester United?Well-known media: Cristiano Ronaldo ruined Manchester United’s original plan and should be squeezed out of the game_The_to_欧冠