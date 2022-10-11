Home Sports De Rossi at Spal, a football without labels and with a human face
Sports

De Rossi at Spal, a football without labels and with a human face

by admin
De Rossi at Spal, a football without labels and with a human face

How will the former midfielder’s first coaching adventure develop? At Spal he will try to adapt by enhancing the squad available and will not be a slave to statistics

The curiosity that surrounds him, waiting to see him in his new role as a coach, is enormous. Because for a long time, perhaps too long, the name of Daniele De Rossi has been associated with several benches. Rumors that have chased each other and then disappear, until now that he has reached an agreement with SPAL.

See also  Ronaldo dragged down Manchester United?Well-known media: Cristiano Ronaldo ruined Manchester United’s original plan and should be squeezed out of the game_The_to_欧冠

You may also like

W Series, no races in the USA and...

It is revealed that Li Tie contacted Li...

Ibrahimovic increasingly social: now he is also on...

World Table Tennis Championships Men’s Final: Chinese Team...

Italian: “Only the last 10 minutes were wrong....

In Florence there is Berrettini in double. Eliminated...

Juventus-Milinkovic Savic: the attack is ready for January

WEmbrace, entertainment and sport give lessons in inclusion

Lazio, Sarri: “The property is special, I understand...

Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa: diretta live Premier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy