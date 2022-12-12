Home Sports De Rossi: “Best game since I’ve been here. One point is better than the usual zero”
The statements of the Spal coach, Daniele De Rossi

Word to Daniel De Rossi. The technician of Spal spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the draw accrued against the Palermo by Eugene Corini. Among the many issues addressed, the former captain of Roma he focused on the excellent performance offered by his boys. Below are his statements.

“We played a very good match in my opinion. Maybe the best since I’ve been here. We take home a point, better than the usual zero. We remain confident because by playing like this we will make some victories. The head is never so clear when you’re in the lower areas of the standings but my boys know how to react. We are missing something and a pinch of luck that would make us react differently. Network of Brunori born after an inattention in a lateral foul, I should analyze it well to smooth out the mistakes. After goals we usually get down and it’s something that makes me angry. The team tried to win it right up to the end and I’m happy about that“.

