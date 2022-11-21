It is a truly all-out Luigi De Siervo, the one who spoke today at “La politica nel calcio”, hosted by Emilio Mancuso on Rai Gr Parlamento. The CEO of the Serie A began by speaking of stadiums and the World Cup in Qatar, where he watched the opening match between the hosts and Ecuador: “He is the most discussed and talked about in the history of our football. But we have a lot to learn, especially about stadiums. The one where the opening ceremony was held yesterday can be closed in a few minutes and there is air conditioning on the pitch. There is talk of one of the best stadiums in the world and it was built by an Italian company. We lack for nothing, so far we have only lacked the political will. Let’s hope that Minister Abodi, who was president of Credito Sportivo, can unlock something”. Then he lingered on the opening speech by Fifa president Gianni Infantino (“Personally I don’t agree with it. The morality lesson sounds really out of tune”), also commenting on the attention of an American fund for Napoli (“We are the subject of great attention Napoli is a privileged target, but I can’t think of our football without the president De Laurentiis”.