Football player Karel Poborský was once fired from Spartan A by the owner of the Křetínský club via text message. Coach Kari Jalonen learned about his definitive end with the national team less than three weeks ago only from the media, because no one from the union management had time to call him before the press conference. But “non-standard parachutes” are not only a Czech domain, for example, Nyck de Vries learned about his end in F1 over the phone, and former pilot Sebastian Vettel called his dismissal “brutal.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

