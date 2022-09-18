Roberto De Zerbi would be one step away from becoming the new coach of Brighton and the second Italian manager in the Premier League after Antonio Conte. The 43-year-old and the club from the town on the south coast of Great Britain, whose bench is free after Graham Potter’s move to Chelsea, would be finalizing some small details of a signing that would be announced no earlier than Tuesday, both because it is not still all decided is because Brighton wants to respect the national mourning that will end after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, scheduled for tomorrow in London.

THE CHOICE

According to the British media, De Zerbi was immediately identified by Brighton as the ideal replacement for Potter, both for the results obtained with Sassuolo first and then with Shakhtar Donetsk, and because the Italian coach is free and immediately available. Brighton moved unhurriedly: when Potter said goodbye after three years, the club already knew he would not play again until 1 October. De Zerbi would have had repeated talks with the Brighton management from Italy: in his new adventure in the Premier League he would bring most of the staff who had followed him from Sassuolo to Shakhtar, also because in addition to a coach, Brighton also needs of a staff, as Potter brought all his trusted men to Chelsea. The other contenders for the bench were Kjetil Knutsen, the Norwegian coach of Bodo / Glimt and Bo Svenson, who coaches Mainz in the Bundesliga, but none of them were as convincing as De Zerbi. The 43-year-old will inherit a team that scored 13 points in the first 6 Premier League matches, before the unexpected end of the Potter era, capable in the last few seasons of exalting a group of good players in which, however, a star is missing. The one that De Zerbi had neither at Sassuolo nor at Shakhtar. If the marriage with Brighton should really be confirmed, the debut is set for Saturday, October 1st at 4pm Italian time at Anfield against Liverpool: a decidedly uphill start.