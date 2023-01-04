Home Sports De Zerbi’s Brighton does what it wants: Everton ko, the highlights
External shot of Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton with the round 4-1 success on the Everton field. For the Italian coach’s team Mitoma scored in the 14th minute, Ferguson in the 51st minute, March in the 54th minute and Gross in the 57th minute. For the landlords the goal of the flag is signed by Gray on a penalty in the 92nd minute. With this result, Brighton move to eighth place in the standings with 27 points, while Everton are 16th with 15 points.

