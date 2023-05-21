Dead Arturo Gravalos, promising young cyclist: “You will shine forever”

Arturo Gravalos he didn’t make it: in the night between 18 and 19 May the young cyclist from Aeolian Comet (the team of Alberto counter e Ivan Basso) died of a brain tumor who had been diagnosed in 2021. His teammate Davide Bais dedicated the victory in the stage to him Campo Emperor last May 12.

It was there that he communicated his disappearance Aeolian Cometwho in today’s stage Friday 19 May runs with the arm mourning: “You’re gone, Arturo, you’re gone forever: you’ve passed through our lives like a fleeting star, but you will shine forever in our hearts. Loving you was easy, forgetting you will be impossible. Fly high Arturo, fly free while our boys train to become samples Comets. We’ll help them make the your dreams“.