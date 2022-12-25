Fabian O’Neill didn’t make it. The former Cagliari and Juventus footballer, among others, had entered the hospital in Montevideo on Saturday morning due to the worsening of a liver disease he had been battling for some time, due to the well-known alcohol problems the Uruguayan player had in recent years . This morning, shortly after noon, his conditions worsened further and O’Neill, only 49 years old, lost his personal battle.

Zizou

—

It wasn’t the first time that the former Cagliari player had been hospitalized for liver problems, he had already fought between life and death in the past, but also managed to overcome some operations. In 2020 he was hospitalized for severe liver failure. A piece of news that left so much regret and pain especially in the Cagliari supporters with O’Neill who played 136 games with 16 goals for the Sardinians. On the other hand, there are 19 appearances with Uruguay’s top selection in his career for el Mago, as he was nicknamed. Zidane’s great friend at Juventus times, with the Frenchman calling him on several occasions and in various interviews: “the strongest player I’ve ever trained with”.