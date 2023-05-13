dead in Borgo – Tiscali Sport

Mourning in the world of volleyball. Ana Paula Borgo, Brazilian volleyball player, has died at the age of 29 who played in Volley Bergamo 1991 in the 20-21 season. The athlete had stomach cancer, diagnosed during the medical tests carried out in the pre-season, due to which the girl had retired from competitive activity last September.

After having played in various teams in Brazil and Turkey, Ana Paula Borgo had arrived in Italy, in Bergamo. In her career she has won numerous titles.

The memory on social media

The Orobic club remembered her on their official channels: “It is a sad day for the rossoblù family, struck by immense pain. Have a good trip Ana Paula”.

“I want to always remember you smiling, tireless, positive even in the worst days, humble. Never stop being the ray of sunshine you’ve always been,” Emma Cagnin wrote on Instagram. “Hi Ana, it was an honor to be able to play and experience what would have been your last year. I hope that wherever you are, God is with you, as you always wished”. These are the words of Luna Cicola. The Brazilian player was also remembered on Instagram by Francesca Piccinini.