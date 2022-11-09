They are not seen anymore, and it is not the fault of the crazy climate, the melting of the glaciers or the overheating of the earth. The “dead leaves” have disappeared from the football fields and the reason, rather than environmental, is of a technical nature: today’s players, let’s be honest, have rougher feet than their parents or grandparents, they do not possess grace in the touch and they are not educated to hit the ball with kindness.