Tragedy today February 17 at 2 pm along Corso del Popolo in Padua. A worker from a moving company, for reasons now being examined by the carabinieri and Spisal staff, was allegedly crushed by a door. A terrible impact that in fact did not give him a chance. When the rescuers of Suem 118 intervened, they could not help but ascertain his death.

We are in the city center on the route that leads from the heart of the city to the railway station. During operations to secure the area, the metrotram blocked its run to allow operators to complete the various tasks. The public prosecutor on duty was informed of yet another misfortune in the workplace and granted the go-ahead for the removal of the body which was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Padua hospital.







