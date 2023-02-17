Home Sports Dead worker crushed by a door during a move in Corso del Popolo
Sports

Dead worker crushed by a door during a move in Corso del Popolo

by admin



Tragedy today February 17 at 2 pm along Corso del Popolo in Padua. A worker from a moving company, for reasons now being examined by the carabinieri and Spisal staff, was allegedly crushed by a door. A terrible impact that in fact did not give him a chance. When the rescuers of Suem 118 intervened, they could not help but ascertain his death.

inconvenience

We are in the city center on the route that leads from the heart of the city to the railway station. During operations to secure the area, the metrotram blocked its run to allow operators to complete the various tasks. The public prosecutor on duty was informed of yet another misfortune in the workplace and granted the go-ahead for the removal of the body which was transported to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Padua hospital.



See also  Immobile and Cairo, social dispute: the attacker accuses and the president responds

You may also like

Bertram Derthona, for Ariel Filloy 100 points at...

Monza-Milan, the probable formations

Hojlund: ‘Atalanta is the right place for me....

Premier: Klopp, with Newcastle it is the decisive...

Michael Jordan turns 60: why he chose 23,...

NFL’s 5 best 2023 coaching hires: From Sean...

Michelin has the portable air compressor to always...

José Fonte (Lille) hopes for “an exceptional performance”...

Mason Mount: Chelsea boss Graham Potter wants contract...

Arsenal and Man City charged with failing to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy