Deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker Rafael Leao. In the aftermath of Napoli-Milan (with i Milanese victorious by 0-4), the Milan supporters present at the Maradona stadium cheered their favorite with chants so loud as to make the interview that the Portuguese was giving at the end of the game impossible. Impossible to remain impassive: even the 23-year-old, in fact, let himself be infected by the enthusiasm and responded to the fans by applauding and waving.