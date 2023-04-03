Home Sports deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere TV
Sports

deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere TV

by admin
deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere TV

Deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker Rafael Leao. In the aftermath of Napoli-Milan (with i Milanese victorious by 0-4), the Milan supporters present at the Maradona stadium cheered their favorite with chants so loud as to make the interview that the Portuguese was giving at the end of the game impossible. Impossible to remain impassive: even the 23-year-old, in fact, let himself be infected by the enthusiasm and responded to the fans by applauding and waving.

April 3, 2023 – Updated April 3, 2023, 12:47 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Kessie-Inter, there are confirmations! Milan, Loftus-Cheek affair

You may also like

JESTER Officially Announces Brand Spokesperson—World Sanda Champion Fu...

Houston Rockets, pronto l’assalto a Jaylen Brown?

Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to...

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting...

Born into the wild!Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race...

International federation announces return to China

DONNA DE VARONA’S 400 MIXED GOLD AT THE...

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou...

New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he...

Mourinho: “Whoever says the rest interprets the future”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy