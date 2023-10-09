DEALER RUNNER EXPERIENCE 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

At the end of September, between the lake and the mountains, SCOTT hosted its sales network for a real Running Experience. «An important two days which allowed us to strengthen relationships and exchange ideas in an informal and relaxing context. Thanks to a day with a summer flavour, the trail session on Cima della Corna Trentapassi gave all participants a memorable day».

In this event the SCOTT Team offered its Know How by accompanying the customer in an all-round Experience. For the occasion, a number of shoes were made available to customers with some gems that will be revealed to the general public at the beginning of 2024. This activity was much appreciated and allowed us to receive direct feedback from the field.

Jessica Signori Marketing Manager SCOTT Sport Division – «These events dedicated to Dealers take on great importance in a delicate moment like the one we are experiencing, they are fundamental for strengthening relationships and offer opportunities for discussion»

Simone Besana Sport Division Sales Manager «We are very happy to meet our Italian resellers in person in an exciting context. This event is a privileged opportunity that has allowed us to discuss topics such as the market and the product. The format, which was much appreciated, will certainly be replicated in the coming years»

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

