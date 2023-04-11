Home Sports Dean Smith appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season
Sports

Dean Smith appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season

by admin
Dean Smith appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season

Dean Smith has been appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season, the English Premier League club announced on Monday night on its official website. The 52-year-old former Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich manager replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was dismissed on April 2.

Smith will take charge on Tuesday and will lead the team for the trip to Manchester City on Saturday. Eight days from the end of the Championship, his mission will be to ensure the maintenance of the team, currently 19th and penultimate in the standings, two points behind the first non-relegation player, Everton (17th), and four from Leeds ( 16th). Dean Smith, sacked from Norwich at the end of December, will be assisted by assistant coaches Craig Shakespeare and John Terry.

See also  The Blues pass the Team sprint qualifications without a hitch

You may also like

Ding Liren’s first two games against the world...

Hlavatý after Sparta: We caroled for a boor....

Champions: Inzaghi, a head and heart match will...

Soccer: Haaland goal machine well oiled for Bayern

Augusta Masters, because Pga and Liv must make...

USFL 2023 season preview: Under Mike Nolan, Michigan...

PSG reassures itself by winning 2-0 in Nice

FC BARCELONA – GIRONA | Koundé: “It’s a...

La Liga-Lewan Fati misfires Barcelona 0-0 Girona leads...

Růžička brought Třinec closer to the finals and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy