Dean Smith has been appointed as Leicester manager until the end of the season, the English Premier League club announced on Monday night on its official website. The 52-year-old former Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich manager replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was dismissed on April 2.

Smith will take charge on Tuesday and will lead the team for the trip to Manchester City on Saturday. Eight days from the end of the Championship, his mission will be to ensure the maintenance of the team, currently 19th and penultimate in the standings, two points behind the first non-relegation player, Everton (17th), and four from Leeds ( 16th). Dean Smith, sacked from Norwich at the end of December, will be assisted by assistant coaches Craig Shakespeare and John Terry.