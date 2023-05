The Phoenix Suns will try to sell DeAndre Ayton in the summer but the interest of the Dallas Mavericks, at least for now, does not seem to be important.

In recent days there has been talk of the Mavs strongly interested in the former first overall pick.

According to Marc Stein, Dalla follows the center but is absolutely not one of the primary objectives of the franchise in the summer.

Ayton still has a three-year contract worth over $100 million.