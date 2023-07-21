Home » DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole world hates me…
Sports

DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole world hates me…

by admin
DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole world hates me…

DeAndre Ayton, big man under the Phoenix Suns, in a recent interview spoke about his state of mind and how he intends to do everything possible to change his detractors’ minds.

“I feel like the whole world hates me. I always think I’m the one everyone points the finger at, it’s something I sense…. Since the season ended, I’ve been working hard, 5 or 6 days a week, I want to change the narrative that’s around me.

“I feel like I don’t even have a fan, it’s something I feel because there’s the whole world saying it… My goal is to change that narrative. I have to focus completely on myself and do everything to succeed.”

Ayton, first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, last year averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 59% from the field and 76% from free throws.

See also  UdinJump 2022 will be all in the name of Talotti

You may also like

Ups and Downs: Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s...

Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his career at the...

the viral video on social networks – Corriere...

Major buyers LASK do not make announcements

Fear for Massimo Mauro: suffered a heart attack...

There were times when I didn’t want to...

New Zealand Captain Ali Riley Cries After Team’s...

TRAIL FLOOD DAY | Sportdimontagna.com

Italy won the gold medal in the 4×1.500m...

Crushing criticism! Tóthová finally apologized for erasing the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy