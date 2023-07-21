DeAndre Ayton rant: I feel like the whole world hates me…

DeAndre Ayton, big man under the Phoenix Suns, in a recent interview spoke about his state of mind and how he intends to do everything possible to change his detractors’ minds.

“I feel like the whole world hates me. I always think I’m the one everyone points the finger at, it’s something I sense…. Since the season ended, I’ve been working hard, 5 or 6 days a week, I want to change the narrative that’s around me.

“I feel like I don’t even have a fan, it’s something I feel because there’s the whole world saying it… My goal is to change that narrative. I have to focus completely on myself and do everything to succeed.”

Ayton, first overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, last year averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 59% from the field and 76% from free throws.

