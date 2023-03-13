This time he was also looking for respite after the hectic period. Alone. But everything took a tragic end. As reported by Blesk, the body was spotted by a tourist in a rough sea at the end of September. It is obvious that many months were spent waiting for confirmation that it really is a former jumper and Czech record holder on bridges.

Hájko’s death was officially confirmed by the skiing association on Friday.

In recent days, the deceased jumper was remembered by his companions from the days when he fought on bridges. “We were together in the national team for quite a long time. There were bright moments and darker moments. Tonda always lived life to the fullest. We have a lot of experiences together,” Jakub Janda, a former excellent jumper, today a member of parliament, told CNN Prima News.

“He enjoyed some popularity during his lifetime, but it wasn’t like the media was clamoring for him. He was mainly written about when there were controversies,” another former representative, Jan Mazoch, reminded sportowefakty.pl.

Hájek once appeared for the first time at a big event right by Jand and Mazoch’s side. At the World Championships in Oberstdorf in 2005.

His career was a bit of a swing. Even with a record flight (236 m) on the mammoth in Planica in 2010, he entered the history of the Czech jump. He attacked the grades in SP races. But always in vain. The highest he reached was fourth place.

He also experienced rough times. He almost lost his life in a car accident in 2008. He suffered internal injuries but survived. He was able to call for help on his cell phone.

Eight years ago he ended up on bridges. And it was a bit premature, there was talk of problems with life management.

Nevertheless, his dream came true. He became a coach, moving from the youth to the national team. Female and then male.

His long relationship with now former biathlete Eva Puskarčíková is recalled. Then the marriage with team physiotherapist Veronika. Also how they got married in style under the Harrachov mammoth in the summer of 2019.

They traveled to Malaysia together repeatedly while their marriage worked. However, the tabloid also mentions that Hájek, as the coach of the women’s national team, started with his ward, who was taken care of by his wife within the team. And when it fell through, a divorce ensued. It was closed last September and Hájek soon flew to Malaysia alone.

“At that time, he probably decided to go there and rest, because the last year or six months did not go according to his ideas,” said Janda.