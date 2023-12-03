Death of a Nantes supporter during an altercation before the football match against Nice

A new drama has tainted French football. A Nantes supporter was fatally injured during an altercation ahead of the football match between the FC Nantes club and OGC Nice, Saturday December 2 evening, in Nantes.

“Shortly before 8 p.m., several VTC vehicles transporting Nice supporters were attacked by supporters of FC Nantes” as they went to the Beaujoire stadium, explained the public prosecutor of Nantes, Renaud Gaudeul.

“During these events, in circumstances which remain to be determined, a 31-year-old man, supporter of FC Nantes, collapsed” et “died on the spot”he added.

This tragedy comes a little over a month after a serious incident that occurred in Marseille. On October 29, the kick-off of the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon was canceled, and the match postponed, after the Lyon bus was stoned near the Stade-Vélodrome, seriously injuring the eye of the Rhone coach. moment, Fabio Grosso.

The World with AFP

