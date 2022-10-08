Home Sports Death of Aldo Borsato, the minute of silence before Julia-LongaroneAlpina
Death of Aldo Borsato, the minute of silence before Julia-LongaroneAlpina

Before the match Julia – LongaroneAlpina, a minute of silence was observed for the death of Aldo Borsato, among other historical Longarone coach at the time of Pierluigi Tomasella. Here are the words of the current number one Carlo Giuliana. “On behalf of the whole club I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family. We all remember him with particular affection also because he was the coach who, in the past, for the first time in history of the club, had brought Longarone’s team to the Promotion “.

