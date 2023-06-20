Death of Davide Rebellin, the truck driver who overwhelmed and killed the cyclist released from prison in Germany

As soon as three days ago the news of the arrest had arrived, come on European Arrest Warrantof the 62-year-old German truck driver, Wolfgang Riekewho hit and killed the cycling champion on 30 November in Montebello Vicentino Davide Rebellin. A first step towards process in Italy on charges of traffic homicide ed failure to help. But now a disturbing signal has arrived from Germany: Rieke has been released from prison by the German judge. The 62-year-old truck driver, released from prison in Munster in the afternoon, got just sort of signature requirement weekly pending the final decision on his extradition in Italia. Rieke, however, has two precedents: a plea bargain in the court of Foggia in 2001 for leak from the accident site and a driving license withdrawal in 2004 in Chieti for drunk driving.

According to the order of the gip of Vicenza, the death of Rebellin “is to be attributed exclusively to a plurality of behavioral norms on the part of River in driving the articulated lorry in the moments prior to the impact with the cyclist”. Rebellin, who had finished his career just over one month before of the accident, after 30 years of professionalism, he had been run over and killed while training along the Regional 11. At the time of the accident the driver had continued his journey, moving away and giving no help: the heavy vehicle had hit the cyclist as he exited the junction from which he came. He had been Rebellin’s brother, Carlo, to recognize the champion’s bike crumpled along the road. And after the news of the arrest Carlo Rebellin commented: “Finally we have the certainty of what happened and that we can do justice to Davide”. Now the hope is that no nasty surprises will come from Germany.

