Death of Maradona, eight indicted – breaking latest news

The eight defendants in Maradona’s death are accused of simple manslaughter, which carries a sentence of between 8 and 25 years in prison

The San Isidro Chamber of Appeals and Warranties confirmed that the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and the other six health workers accused of the death of Diego Armando Maradona, will go to trial, accused of having committed a “simple murder with possible malice”, as the prosecutors and the judge ordered last year, according to what judicial sources report to the media Argentinians.

The decision was unanimously adopted in a ruling by Section III of the aforementioned Court of Appeal, composed of Carlos Fabián Blanco, Gustavo Adrián Herbel and Ernesto García Maañón. In this way, in a future trial, the eight defendants will have to face a possible sentence of between 8 and 25 years in prisonAnd. Rejecting, among other things, the annulment of the indictment requirement, the courtrooms highlighted in their sentence: «The public prosecution has fully described fact 1 (the possible voluntary murder of Maradona), listing the actions or omissions which they found reprehensible and which, in their opinion, would have influenced the fatal outcome”.

The autopsy established that Maradona died of “acute pulmonary edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure”, discovering a “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart. The report requested by the prosecutors had established that “death could have been avoided”.

There is still no date for the trial, but it is certain that the eight defendants will await the completion of the judicial process.

