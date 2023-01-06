GENOA. A lighthouse. A light. This was Gianluca Vialli for Attilio Lombardo, partner in Paolo Mantovani’s Sampd’oro who, under the technical guidance of Boskov, won the Scudetto in 1991. A light on and off the pitch. Lombardo running on the right wing of the field, Mancini and Vialli inventing football and successes.

Gianluca Vialli is dead, the family: “His example is forever in our hearts”. Mihajlovic’s wife: “You know how many matches up there”. Baggio: “Bring the ball on your celestial journey” 06 January 2023



«Extraordinary, unforgettable years», those, which now with his voice broken by emotion Lombardo recalls by outlining the profile of a champion man rather than a top footballer. Lombardo’s memory is full of Sampdoria memories, locker room anecdotes, friendship scenes.

Vialli, his illness, words to his wife and a lesson to his daughters: “Don’t give yourself airs, improve every day, laugh, help others” 06 January 2023



Remember, Lombardo, two particular moments of his sampdorian adventure: a gesture and an episode that perhaps better than anything else make us understand what that team was that made the feat of winning the Tricolore in 1991. «They marked my life and I will always bring with me the hugs of Gianluca, those in the field, and private ones. They were spontaneous and conveyed a sense of fraternity”.

Vialli and the moving speech before the final of the European Championships: “The man who fights with courage” news/morte_di_vialli_la_disperazione_di_attilio_lombardo_portero_sempre_con_me_i_suoi_abbracci-12450923/&el=player_ex_12450167″>

Pancreatic cancer, the disease that struck Gianluca Vialli GIACOMO GALEAZZI See also European Swimming Championships in Rome. Bertocchi, a splash of gold: 'And who expected it, with that back so battered ...' 06 January 2023



The episode instead takes place on November 11, 1990, during Sampdoria-Pisa, eighth of the championship. It will finish 4-2. In a game action there is the whole soul of that Sampdoria which in a gesture shows friendship and fraternity. «Vialli returned to play after a fractured metatorso, an injury that had kept him out for two months. We were winning 2-0 and Mancini had scored. Around fifteen minutes into the second half Roberto makes one of his shows, dribbles everyone, he could score, but passes the ball to Gianluca offering him the chance to score his first goal. This was Sampdoria».

When Vialli said: “I have two goals: not to die before my parents and to bring my daughters to the altar” news/morte_di_vialli_la_disperazione_di_attilio_lombardo_portero_sempre_con_me_i_suoi_abbracci-12450923/&el=player_ex_175028″>

And Sampdoria had remained in Vialli’s head. He had a dream, to become manager of Sampdoria. «He nurtured the hope of being able to be the president of this club. For three years, American entrepreneurs who had taken an interest in the club had contacted him to make him president», recalls Lombardo. True friendship between them, shaped in Sampdoria, cultivated over time, colored blue thanks to the idea of ​​coach Roberto Mancini, to have them both alongside him in the national team, as if to recompose a part of that Sampdoria.

Gianluca Vialli in sixteen sentences: from the courage to kick to the fear of dying 06 January 2023



Vialli, the last interview with Cattelan: “I feel I have less and less time to be a good father” news/morte_di_vialli_la_disperazione_di_attilio_lombardo_portero_sempre_con_me_i_suoi_abbracci-12450923/&el=player_ex_12450485″>

«Gianluca was always available, he was a strong man. I lose a brother on a particular day, that of my 57th. It’s a very sad birthday », says Lombardo, ‘Attila’ for those of Sampdoria and his friends. The last time the two spoke on December 28, «then he also stopped replying to messages», but in the days of hospitalization in a clinic in London, during a visit from Mancini, Vialli had a thought for him: «he told Roberto: let’s call Attila».

Fedez and the missed photo with Vialli: “You gave me so much, I cried with you on the phone” news/morte_di_vialli_la_disperazione_di_attilio_lombardo_portero_sempre_con_me_i_suoi_abbracci-12450923/&el=player_ex_12450404″>

«Gianluca was an extraordinary man he was always ahead of everyone, he saw beyond. He was a cultured and enlightening person. He was enlightening even in illness, he set an example. He gave hope to the sick, he showed that it is possible to fight against evil. In this case the material of the champion had nothing to do with it. He took on the role of a tenacious and courageous man ».

And IlSecoloXIX.it