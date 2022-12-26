Unfortunately yesterday the world of football received the terrible news of the death of Fabian O’Neill , at just 49 years old. The former Uruguayan midfielder had been hospitalized in Montevideo on Saturday morning, for the worsening of a liver disease he had been suffering from for some time . O’Neill in his lifetime had had problems with alcohol which had caused the disease.

Il son Faviothrough a message on his social networks, wanted to greet his father like this: “You just left me, old man… I will miss you every day of my life because you knew how much I loved you and how much I gave for you. Thank you for teaching me so many things.. one of them and the most important was valuing every detail of this life.. you went to heaven to throw pipes and dribble as you liked.. even if I don’t have you here physically, you will always be in my heart and I will always remember you for what you have been with me.. I love you very much and as you always told me, UNTIL DEATH I SHOW. RIP“.