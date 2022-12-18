Condolences and sadness, but not only: the sudden death of Mario Sconcerti, legend of sports journalism, also sparked an improvident social quarrel between two well-known faces of Rai sport, Paola Ferrari and Alessandro Antinelli, protagonists of a very hard and for many unsuitable for the occasion.

It all started with an Instagram video posted by the journalist who, some time ago, had not hidden the bitterness of having been ousted from the project on the World Cup which is closing today in Qatar: «He was close to me until fifteen days ago when I he said: “Don’t be angry if they excluded you from the World Cup”. Then I can’t say the rest because he wouldn’t be nice to whoever makes them… Greetings to everyone and a hug to the family »wrote Ferrari referring precisely to the support received from Sconcerti in recent times.

His words didn’t go down well with Alessandro Antinelli, conductor of the pre- and post-match matches of the world championship alongside Claudio Marchisio, Andrea Stramaccioni and Daniele Adani. And the reply arrived promptly: «There are those who manage to exploit even the death of Mario Sconcerti for his sinister interests. I am disgusted. Forgive Mario and have a good trip »tweeted the conductor who, although he didn’t name names, was immediately taken up by Ferrari himself.

“Shut up, it’s better,” he thundered in a comment, immediately followed by a new attack from his colleague: “I talk as much and when I want. Give the orders inside your house and let Mario rest in peace». He is ready for Ferrari’s new (fiercely defining) reply: «Mario was my friend and certainly not yours. And so I repeat once again, shut up, it’s better» the new warning that concluded the hot question and answer, mirror of a tension that emerged so blatantly in a public context.