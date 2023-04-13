Status: 04/13/2023 2:40 p.m

The German women’s ice hockey team made it surprisingly confidently into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Goalkeeper Sandra Abstreiter knows the next opponent USA very well – she plays in the USA in the college league. In an interview with the sports show, she talks about reaching the quarter-finals and the chances of success against the USA.

sports show: Sandra Abstreiter, what makes you happier that you now have the chance to prove yourself against the ice hockey nation USA, or that by reaching the quarter-finals you are already sure of staying up? This means that the German ice hockey women will be able to compete with the best teams in the world again next year.

Sandra Defender: Both. Staying up in the league was relatively close last year and that’s why the first task this year was definitely to reach the quarter-finals. But of course it’s also pretty cool because we can now play against the ice hockey nation USA. We’re really looking forward to that.

What kind of feedback have you and the other players gotten from Germany in the last few days? Are you noticed there?

denier: In any case. There is quite a bit of posting and reposting on Instagram. The other players and I often get personal messages that everyone is behind us. So the comments are all very positive. My family has a group chat, they are always there and they send me all the newspaper articles. So it’s really cool that it’s perceived so positively in Germany.

From your point of view, how great is the success of having made it to the quarter-finals?

denier: That’s very good. The teams that are here are there for a reason. We saw it against Hungary: it wasn’t an easy game for us and they’ve been relegated. It’s a real achievement to be in the quarterfinals and now let’s see what comes next.

You are in goal for the DEB team. In the preliminary round you played three games and even played one to zero. How satisfied are you with your own performance so far?

denier: Very very satisfied. I also played a lot at my club this season, which of course helps with the preparation. I also get positive feedback from the coaches. I’m rather critical myself, but overall it’s gone very well so far.

And what’s in store for you in the quarter-finals with the USA?

denier: We have to expect a lot of shots and a lot of good passes. They’re all very, very fast. I play against some of them in the US college league. In the USA you have a wide range of players. That means the best of the best play there. It will be exciting to see how we can keep up.

The USA has already won the women’s ice hockey world championship nine times. Since you know the players so well, what is your personal match plan?

denier: We have to get everything we can on target. As soon as you get a shot, just shoot. And then, of course, block as many shots as possible. I try not to give up rebounds and then maybe they get frustrated at some point. And if we throw everything at goal, something happens.

The USA are also a great role model in women’s ice hockey in terms of structures. In Germany there is a debate about how to ensure that sport even has a professional future here. What do you think needs to happen there?

denier: The most important thing is definitely the youth work. That the young girls can train and play a lot together. And of course it’s also good when the Bundesliga teams get support from the men’s teams. Because youth work is of course also a matter of money.

In addition to a career as a sports soldier, is your path – i.e. going to an American college – a good way to play ice hockey with ambition?

denier: In any case. We now also have some in the team who play in the USA. They put so much money into sports and also into ice hockey. For me it was the perfect training. This enabled me to practice my sport almost professionally.

If you now win against the USA with the national team, would the attention also bring something to the structures here in Germany?

denier: That would definitely be a sensation. That would be really good. The whole ice hockey world would definitely notice that. And I think so does everyone who doesn’t watch hockey.