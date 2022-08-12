Home Sports Debut at home for Union Landriano and Vistarino Casteggio hosts La Spezia
Debut at home for Union Landriano and Vistarino Casteggio hosts La Spezia

The 8 provincial teams divided between groups E and F. Bressana will receive Sedriano, Robbio struggling with Rozzano, Vigevano away to Milan against the Frogs

Enrico Venni

11 August 2022

PAVIA

The Promotion Championship will start on Sunday 4th September. Landriano, Union Calcio Basso Pavese and Vistarino, included in group E (with 16 teams), will debut at home: the Landriano will face the Lodi players of Senna Gloria, the Union Calcio Basso Pavese will host the Brianza players of the Villa di Agrate in Villanterio, while the Vistarino will receive a visit from Cinisello Balsamo. The three seasonal derbies: Vistarino-Union Calcio Basso Pavese will be played on the 4th first leg on 23 September (return on 12 February 2023), Landriano-Vistarino on 11th day, on 13 November (return on 2 April), Landriano-Union Calcio Basso Pavese on matchday 15 on 11 December, the last day of the first leg (return on 7 May).

The other five provincial formations were instead included in group F: Bressana, Casteggio, Robbio, Città di Vigevano and Viscontea Pavese. On the first day, these are their debut commitments: Barona-Viscontea, Bressana-Sedriano, Casteggio-La Spezia, Frog Milano-Città di Vigevano and Robbio-Rozzano. The first derby will be played in the fifth first leg with the Robbio-Città di Vigevano match on Sunday 2 October. The following Sunday, October 9 (6th day), second provincial road with the city of Vigevano-Bressana :; then the other provincial derbies will follow up to the 15th and last day of the first leg when (on 11 December) Viscontea Pavese and Casteggio will face each other.

The choice of 16-team groups has been confirmed by the NLD, with the first matchday on 4 September and the first leg ending on 11 December. Then the long winter break: he will resume playing, in fact, for the second round matches, only on Sunday 29 January, while the regular season will close on Sunday 7 May 2023. Then play off, from second to fifth classified and play out, from the sixth to the third from last; the last two will be relegated directly to the First category.

The 2022-23 calendar developed by the Lombardy Regional Committee does not foresee the dispute of midweek shifts. –

Enrico Venni

