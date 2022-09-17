Original title: Ushering in the debut next Tuesday?Wu Lei Vargas is eager to integrate into the team without any problem

Wu Lei and Vargas, this La Liga combination will undoubtedly be the most worthy attacking firepower for Shanghai Port in the rest of the season.

Whether it is La Liga or the Europa League, “Wuba Connection” has performed very well, so everyone is looking forward to their debut in the Chinese Super League as soon as possible.

When the Haigang team is about to set off for the away game at Songshan Longmen in Henan, the two good partners who have a good heart and soul both talked about their current situation.

Get ready to play together

“Through this period of training, all aspects of my state are slowly recovering, and it is definitely better than when I first came.” Wu Lei said, “Now everything follows the team’s plan, and the exact time to debut depends on the coach. Group arrangements. Like I said before, coming back now is all about having fun with football.”

Wu Lei also said that he is always ready to play, “No matter how long I play and how much my body recovers, as long as I need to play, I will definitely do my best.”

Wu Lei said that he would not have any problems integrating into the team, “Maybe the technical and tactical style of play is not the same as before, but he is still very familiar with all his teammates. After all these years, everyone knows the way of playing football too well. , I can also feel this through training now, so I don’t need to say anything more, when we get to the court, everyone knows how to play.”

Vargas also felt that his body met the requirements of the game, “I am in good physical condition now. I may have felt that my condition was not that good before, but after training with the team, I feel very good now. Of course it’s not 100 per cent, but I feel like I’m ready to play.”

“Whether or not I will play next week’s game depends on the coach. I have no decision. But I want to play and I hope I can play for a while.” Vargas is already eager to try.

Looking forward to working together again

Being able to join forces with Wu Lei again is also what Vargas is looking forward to. “When I had the opportunity to play in Shanghai, I told Wu Lei that I wanted to play with him again. Because I played in Turkey before. I am looking forward to playing with Wu Lei again. I like to play with Wu Lei, we have good cooperation and connection, and I enjoy this tacit understanding.”

“I also said before that foreign players will encounter many difficulties in going to different cultural environments, so I try to help him as much as possible.” Wu Lei is also very happy to take care of Vargas in his “home”, “I also hope that he can Bring help to the team. There is definitely no problem with his ability, we fully trust him. It is how to adjust his mentality, after all, he has not trained for a long time. I also hope that he will pass this period of training and slowly put it into practice. The physical condition is adjusted to the best.”

Vargas set a goal for himself in the new team, “If I can score goals or assist my teammates, it will help the team very well. I also hope to help the team win the championship. This is a big club and should win To the title, we need to work hard.”

already in love with this city

Although it didn’t take long to go to Shanghai, Vargas still began to explore this new and unfamiliar city with Wu Lei, “I like Shanghai very much, I went to Yuyuan Garden and the Bund and saw a lot of things. High-rise buildings, I feel very good, very spectacular, I like it very much. Today, Wu Lei told me that he will take me to the sky to see the high-rise buildings in Shanghai, and continue to take me around. Learn more about the city.”

Wu Lei revealed that after training, he would usually take Vargas to dinner and stroll around Shanghai, “Let him feel the city. We have been to the Temple of the City God and the Bund, and will take him to landmarks such as Lujiazui and the Oriental Pearl Tower later. Architecture. He is very happy and has told me many times that he is very happy in Shanghai. The time is still short, I believe there will be more time to take him to experience and make him love the city even more.”

