Decathlon celebrates 30 years in Italy and investigates the habits of athletes – Sport Marketing News

decathlon celebrates its thirtieth birthday in Italy and looks back with pride on the successes achieved. Pursuing its goal of making sport accessible to all, in the 3 decades in which the Company has served our country it has managed to facilitate more and more Italians in sporting activity.

According to research conducted by Ipsos to investigate sports habits in our country, the share of Italians who declare themselves interested in sports and physical activity is equal to 72%.

The Ipsos survey data also shows how Decathlon has accompanied the development of sports practice in Italy: 87% of those interviewed visited Decathlon stores at least once in the last year, and the increase in the network of stores and the of Italians who declare themselves regular sportsmen follow the same positive trend.

For two thirds of those interviewed, Decathlon offers what is needed to perform physical activity, a wide range of products with good value for money, and is always at the side of athletes. Thanks to these characteristics, Decathlon makes sport more accessible, and allows everyone to experiment with new activities (81%): among the favorite practices there are running and walking (35%), hiking and trips to the mountains (25%) or to the sea (20%).

The merit of having worked successfully to allow the development of sportsmanship among Italians is recognized and, for more than a third of Italians, Decathlon is a source of inspiration and has made sporting practice possible in their own families.

The direct contribution to the Italian economy is equally important: 8000 are the employees in the 145 stores, 4 logistics depots and 2 production sites; 321 million € the contribution to GDP generated by Decathlon in 2021 (Ipsos research).

“It is with great pride and great satisfaction that we celebrate our 30th birthday, a long journey that has led us to be protagonists in the growth of sporting practice in Italy. As athletes, we cannot help but celebrate this success by already looking to the next milestone, and we aim to further expand our value proposition” – ha declared Augusto Felix, CEO of Decathlon Italy – “Armed with a new mission, we are committed to enabling people to practice sport on their own terms, regardless of their level of practice, their physical condition or their goals, and to enjoy its benefits. At the same time, we expand our offer to be even more sustainable, reducing the environmental impact of our products throughout their lifespan, while maintaining the highest quality”.

Decathlon, in fact, is working on a new one purpose, which aims to enable people around the world to benefit from the physical, emotional and social benefits of sport. Decathlon’s new mission will be supported in the coming years by several strategic pillars, including: developing the human side, respecting nature and creating sustainable value. Decathlon will therefore expand its range of action, aiming not only to promote the practice of sport and enhance its benefits, but also to offer the product in all its forms of use and throughout its entire life cycle.

Over the years the company has structured itself with new Business Units with the aim of recovering, repairing and regenerating products, adopting sustainable models right from the design phase and in all phases of a product’s life cycle. This dimension will be valued and promoted with the external public to sensitize customers and generate greater awareness of the implications of the second-hand market, encouraging those who choose Decathlon to adopt more sustainable lifestyles, including in sports, to reduce the impact on the planet.

In its 30 years in Italy, Decathlon has engaged in projects and activities to bring as many Italians as possible closer to sport, organizing in 2022 almost 400 events (sportdays) of sport promotion and disbursing approx 4,000 sports experiences thanks to the Decathlon programs.

The commitment of the Decathlon Foundationwhich arrived in Italy in 2009, and which it has supported up to now 119 projects throughout Italy with a positive social impactmaking sport a vector of social inclusion and well-being.