Deciphering the charm of martial arts at the World Championships_Guangming.com

16th World Wushu Championships Concludes in Fort Worth, Texas

The 16th World Wushu Championships concluded on November 20 in Fort Worth, Texas, USA. Athletes and fans from around the world gathered to witness and compete in this prestigious martial arts event.

The competition brought together martial arts enthusiasts from various countries, each with their own unique stories and experiences. Athletes shared their love for martial arts and the personal growth they have achieved through their practice.

Audrey Meeks, a 23-year-old American Sanda female player, expressed her love for practicing martial arts, emphasizing the confidence and self-discipline it has instilled in her. Steven Rabek, a 32-year-old Belgian Nanquan player, shared his passion for martial arts and the valuable lessons he learned from the competition, despite not winning a medal. Georges, a 33-year-old Lebanese Sanda athlete, emphasized the positive spirit and wisdom that martial arts embodies.

Edina Camargo, a 34-year-old Sanda player from Brazil, highlighted the confidence and self-discipline gained from martial arts training, as well as the opportunity to make friends from around the world. American lawyer Christer Caldwell, who served as a commentator at the championships, shared his experience of enduring hardship and the deep understanding of Chinese culture and history that comes with practicing martial arts.

The event also saw the participation of athletes from “martial arts families,” such as Despoina Papapostolou from Greece, who followed in her sister’s footsteps to pursue martial arts. Another family from western Oregon, the Braytons, traveled to the competition, with three of their children practicing martial arts since childhood.

Chen Zhongwei, chairman of Hengyuanxiang Group, the title sponsor of the event, emphasized the inclusive and beneficial nature of martial arts, which strengthens both the body and the mind. Liu Ruiqi, honorary vice president of the International Wushu Federation, advocated for martial arts to be beautiful, fun, and easy to use.

Prior to the competition, Texas Governor Abbott and Fort Worth Mayor Marty Parker issued statements welcoming the hosting of the World Wushu Championships, recognizing the significance of martial arts in personal growth and cultural heritage.

The 16th World Wushu Championships showcased the universal appeal of martial arts and brought together individuals from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the art and sport of Wushu.

