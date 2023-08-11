Home » Deciphering the tricks to save on the electricity bill: Truth or myth?
Deciphering the tricks to save on the electricity bill: Truth or myth?

Deciphering the tricks to save on the electricity bill: Truth or myth?

11/08/2023

There are many miracle tips to reduce consumption, but only a few really work

When it comes to cutting energy costs, it’s common to come across a multitude of tricks online. However, not all tips are equal in effectiveness. Following you will find the truth about the 7 most common saving tips to clarify which are true and which are just myths.

Effective Tips:

Shut down instead of stand by: Contrary to popular belief, leaving devices in standby mode can represent up to 12% of the electricity bill, according to Bankinter. The most recommended option is to turn them off completely, either by disconnecting them or using the switches on the power strips.Adopt LED bulbs: Bankinter suggests replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs when they fail. LED bulbs are highly efficient, saving up to 80% energy and without generating heat or polluting elements.Insulation of doors and windows: Heat and cold slip through poorly insulated openings, forcing the excessive use of air conditioning or heating. Bankinter indicates that adequate insulation can reduce the bill by 50%, considering options such as double glazing and shutters.Wait for food to cool down before refrigerating: Allowing food to cool to room temperature before refrigerating prevents the appliance from having to work harder to cool it, saving energy.Take advantage of residual heat: Turning off the oven, ceramic hob or iron before finishing use allows you to take advantage of the residual heat to cook a little more. This cumulative practice can generate significant savings.

Discarded Myths:

leave the heating on: Keeping the heating on constantly does not necessarily save costs. Bankinter suggests setting the temperature and the on and off times for more efficient use.Turning off and on is expensive: Although turning on a light generates a brief spike in spending, turning it on and off repeatedly does not significantly affect the bill. The advice is to use light only when necessary.

