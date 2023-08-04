Home » Decision in stoppage time: Hertha also loses against Wiesbaden
Sports

Decision in stoppage time: Hertha also loses against Wiesbaden

by admin
Decision in stoppage time: Hertha also loses against Wiesbaden

Status: 08/04/2023 8:24 p.m

Disillusionment at Hertha BSC: The relegated team did not score any points on the second day of the 2nd Bundesliga either. The spoilsport was SV Wehen Wiesbaden on Friday evening (04.08.2023).

Lasse Günther scored the 1-0 (0-0) winner for the newly promoted team from Wiesbaden, after injury time was already running (90′ + 2′). Substitute Günther shot with his left hand, first hit the left post and then the right post, from where the ball rolled over the line.

Hertha had already had a lot of trouble before, but also had the best chance of the game up to that point. It was the 56th minute when new signing Haris Tabakovic only hit the crossbar from close range on his debut and after a pass by Fabian Reese.

To the live ticker: Hertha BSC against Wehen Wiesbaden right arrow 2nd day right arrow

False start for Hertha BSC

This leaves the relegated team from Berlin without a point after the second matchday, and they haven’t scored a goal there either. In the table, Hertha is initially down to 18th place.

Wiesbaden, on the other hand, was able to celebrate their first win of the season. First place is not particularly meaningful at this point in the season, but four points from two games certainly indicate a successful start to the season.

Hertha meets HSV

Wehen Wiesbaden welcomes Karlsruher SC on Matchday 3 (18 August, 6:30 p.m.). Hertha BSC meets HSV a day later (19 August, 8:30 p.m.).

You may also like

Golden State Warriors, unlikely the return of Andre...

That’s how high the ratings are

Bayer Leverkusen Coach Xabi Alonso Extends Contract Until...

Juventus, Diarra new name for the midfield

Hertha BSC: Why Pal Dardai thinks the malice...

503 Service Unavailable: The requested URL could not...

they sing and leap in unison, the choirs...

Arminia Bielefeld after falling from the Bundesliga to...

Football 3rd league: Hallescher vs. RW Essen –...

Do you remember… Alessandro Del Piero to Juve:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy