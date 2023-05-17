Home » Decision in the Eredivisie: Feyenoord completes Dutch championship title
Sports

by admin
Status: 05/15/2023 1:05 p.m

Feyenoord Rotterdam is Dutch football champion for the first time since 2017. The traditional club won 3-0 (2-0) at home against the Go Ahead Eagles from Deventer.

With two game days left, Feyenoord can no longer be ousted from the top. It is the port city club’s 16th league title overall, having overtaken PSV Eindhoven and arch-rivals and holders Ajax Amsterdam.

Ajax’s game at FC Groningen had previously been canceled. The game was initially halted after fans of hosts Groningen detonated flares and threw them onto the pitch, where there was heavy smoke. Shortly after the restart, fans threw smoke bombs onto the field, and the referee then ended the match.

