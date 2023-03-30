Home Sports Decision on admission of Russians after the deadline
Decision on admission of Russians after the deadline

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) wants to make the decision on a possible start of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris well after the usual deadline. “The decision will not be made before the official invitation to the Olympics a year before the opening of the games,” said IOC President Thomas Bach in Lausanne on Thursday.

The IOC initially wants to carefully monitor compliance with the regulations proposed by the Olympic governing body for the recommended return of athletes from the two countries. “It’s a very complex thing,” Bach said. He indicated that the decision will not be made during this summer.

Rule 44.1 of the Olympic Charter requires the IOC to send out invitations to the National Olympic Committees one year before the opening of the Olympic Games. That would be July 26, 2023.

The flags and anthems of the two countries are banned as part of the IOC’s criteria for maintaining the neutrality of Russians and Belarusians in competitions. In addition, among other things, their competition clothing should either be completely white or designed in another single color. Team logos are forbidden to Russians and Belarusians, as are national symbols. Athletes with connections to the military and security organs as well as teams remain locked out.

