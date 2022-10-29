Original title: Decisive battle with Tomokazu Zhang Ben!Wang Chuqin 4-3 refused to super reverse the two-game winning streak, Ma Long entered the final for revenge?

On October 29th, Beijing time, Ma Long faced off against Wang Chuqin in the WTT World Cup semi-finals in Xinxiang. In the end, Wang Chuqin defeated Ma Long 4-3, and it was a two-game winning streak. Can he avenge Zhang Benzhihe in the final?

The two sides had played against each other once before in the Macau Championship. At that time, the two met in the quarter-finals. As a result, Wang Chuqin defeated the big brother Malone 3-2.

After Fan Zhendong and Lin Gaoyuan were both out, the top half of the national table tennis team had already fallen. Zhang Benzhihe won three German players in a row and won 10 games in a row, remaining unbeaten and advancing to the final. Therefore, the winner of Ma Long and Wang Chuqin became the only hope of Guoping to guarantee the championship.

In the first game, Wang Chuqin started with a 5-3 lead, and then Wang Chuqin continued to lead 7-4. Malone returned the ball and failed to cross the net, and lost another point, but he later caught up to 6-8. Wang Chuqin scored 2 points in a row and got the game point, leading 10-6. Malone saved a game point, and Wang Chuqin won the first game 11-7. In the second game, Wang Chuqin started 5-1. After that, he continued to lead 8-4, completely suppressing Malone. With Malone's backhand mistake, Wang Chuqin got the game point 10-5 and won another game 11-5. In the third game, Wang Chuqin started 5-0, and Ma Long recovered one point. Wang Chuqin immediately fought back, and then he led 7-2. Malone dropped another point and Wang Chuqin led 9-2. Malone chased 3 points in a row and fell behind 5-9. Wang Chuqin took the game point with a backhand and won another game 11-5. After 4 draws in the fourth game, Wang Chuqin scored a key point in the pair, leading 6-4. Then, he opened the points difference 7-4, Malone chased two points in a row, but then went out of bounds with a backhand. Wang Chuqin made consecutive backhand mistakes, and the two sides were tied at 8. Malone suddenly changed the line and overtook 9-8. Wang Chuqin made another mistake, and Malone got the game point, 11-9, and pulled back a game. In the fifth game, the two sides started with 4 draws, Wang Chuqin scored another point against La, and Ma Long immediately tied. Wang Chuqin changed the line with his forehand and took the lead again, and Ma Long immediately tied again. Wang Chuqin also responded immediately, but then made a spiking mistake and the two sides tied at 7. Wang Chuqin made another mistake and Malone overtook 9-7. Malone hit the magic ball, and then he won another game 11-7. In the sixth game, the two sides started with 4 draws, and then hit 6 draws. Malone scored two points in a row, and Wang Chuqin immediately caught up to 8 levels. Malone made a mistake and lost a key point, and the two sides were tied at 11. Malone scored two points in a row, 13-11 directly tied the big score. In the seventh game, Ma Longyi took a 2-0 lead, and Wang Chuqin caught up to 2 draws. After 3 draws, Malone scored a crucial point and roared for the first time in the whole game. However, Wang Chuqin scored 3 points in a row to widen the difference. Malone chased 6-7, and Wang Chuqin called for a timeout. After coming back from the suspension, Wang Chuqin scored a key point. The backhand slash scored one more point, leading 9-6. Then, he got match point 10-6 and won the game 11-8. In the end, Wang Chuqin eliminated Ma Long 4-3. Previously, in the World Table Tennis Championships team competition, Wang Chuqin lost 1-3 to Zhang Benzhihe. Now, he has a chance for revenge.

