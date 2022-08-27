pavia

The men’s basketball championships, from Serie A2 to C Gold, will undergo a series of changes in the next two sporting seasons, up to the definitive form desired by the Federation in the 2024/2025 season. Let’s summarize the salient points of the articulated reform.

la serie a2

This year the A2 foresees 28 teams, divided into two groups of 14. At the end of the 26 days of the regular season, the first 8 will be admitted to the two play off boards, which will lead to 2 promotions in A.

The last classified and the losers of the cross play outs that will affect the formations from 10th to 13th place will be directly relegated. A2 2023/2024 will have 24 teams (with two promotions from B); six relegations and two promotions. In the next championship, 2024/2025, the A2 will be in a single group with 20 teams.

the series b

Serie B (Pavia and Vigevano) will be the most revolutionized league. At the end of the season that is about to begin 32 teams will remain in the cadet series, the other 32 will descend in the new Interregional. The first 4 classified of each group have access to the 4 play-off scoreboards, from two rounds. and winners go to concentration on a neutral field, with an Italian round: the first two are promoted to A2. The teams from 5th to 12th place go to a straight round (best of 5 games): the winners go to the new Serie B, the others reposition themselves in Interregional. The teams that finish from 13th to 16th place at the end of the regular season go directly to the Interregional. In 2023/2024 the B will count 36 teams; while from 2024/2025 it will be fully operational with 42 teams (6 relegations from A2, 2 promotions to A2, 4 relegations to Interregional and 6 promotions from the series below). The rules of engagement provide for sports halls with a minimum capacity of 1,000 seats and the possibility of registering a foreign player (but community player without a visa, as in A2 women).

interregional

The 96-team Interregional championship will absorb the 32 remaining teams of the B 2022/2023, plus 64 teams from the various regional championships, of which 44 promoted on the field by the C Gold (8 in Lombardy) plus 20 wild cards assigned to complete the groups on geographical basis (North-West, North-East, Center and South conferences). When fully operational, the championship will have 96 teams divided into 4 geographical Divisions, within which there will be two Conferences of 12 teams. 6 promotions in B are foreseen in the first year (then 4 from 2024/2025), and 12 relegations in C. To access the new Interregional from 2023/2024, a minimum capacity of 250 seats, a minimum of 3 youth championships will be required.

a unique c series

For the C Gold, at the end of the regular season the teams ranked 1st and 2nd in each group (4 in all) will be promoted to the 2023/2024 Interregional championship and qualify for the Gold playoffs which will determine the regional champion. Teams ranked from 3rd to 10th place (16 in total) are admitted to the Silver play offs; while the teams classified from 11th to 14th place in each group finish playing. The Silver playoffs will decide the 4 teams that will participate in the Interregional championship next season, the participating and non-winning teams will be admitted to the unified C series. The latter will be regional, however, managed by the competitive sector, with a total of 16 groups and 192 teams (4 Conferences and 4 geographical Divisions). The 10 relegated from the Interregional will participate, plus 154 teams admitted by the regional committees (25 Lombardia) plus 28 wild cards assigned with geographical priority to complete the groups.

The men’s Serie A (Bertram Tortona) remains unchanged and will continue to have 16 teams and at the end of the regular season two relegations to Serie A2. –