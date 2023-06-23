Dedicated to the grid army!Romano:Modric is sure to renew his contract with Real Madrid for one year to prepare for the European Cup – yqqlm

Original title: Dedicated to the grid army!Romano: Modric is sure to renew his contract with Real Madrid for one year to prepare for the European Cup

In the Europa League game, Modric led Croatia to the runner-up. The veteran, who will be 38 years old next season, is determined to stay in Real Madrid to maintain his form and prepare for the 2024 European Cup.

The latest report from the famous Italian Romano,Modric has confirmed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid until June 2024The Croatian captain has rejected a high-paying invitation from Saudi Arabia.

According to Romano, the contract renewal negotiations between Modric and Real Madrid have been completed, and the players are eager to continue playing in Real Madrid. Real Madrid also hopes to renew the contract with Modric for another year when Benzema leaves the team. In order to maintain a good state and transition to the European Cup next year, Croatia rejected the super offer from the Saudi League, which is a “Mr. Golden Ball” level offer.

From my personal point of view, Modric is really a role model for players. He is undisputed in Croatia as Messi is in Argentina. The young players in the team are eager for Modric to continue to lead them to play well in the 2024 European Cup. Modric devoted himself to the grid army, and gave up the super income of playing in Saudi Arabia for one year = playing in Europe for many years. He just wants to compete in the 2024 European Cup in good condition.

There is a red rabbit among horses, and a magic flute among people! A high-quality idol in football!Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

