Defeat against the USA: Lesson for DEB team in the last World Cup test

The World Cup dress rehearsal goes wrong for the national ice hockey team and the new national coach. There will still be important reinforcements for the defense, the attack could become a problem.

Germany’s national ice hockey team lost the World Cup dress rehearsal three days before the start in Finland and Latvia without NHL top star Moritz Seider.

The team of the new national coach Harold Kreis drew 3: 6 (0: 2, 0: 1, 3: 3) against the USA in Munich and received a lesson in efficiency. The defense of the German team, which was shaken by almost 15 injury-related cancellations, should get in shape for the World Cup thanks to the North American trio. However, the attack was late in gaining momentum. Goals from Dominik Kahun from SC Bern (50th minute/55th) and Daniel Fischbuch (57th) from Düsseldorfer EG came too late.

The US team, which had just been put together and had no bigger NHL stars, was much more ripped off and scored through Ronnie Attard (14th), Drew O’Connor (16th/55th), Conor Garland (33rd), Rocco Grimaldi (58th ) and Sammy Walker (59th).

“Had enough chances”

“We had enough chances to score ourselves. We have to do better,” said former NHL attacker Kahun in the first third break at Sport1 and MagentaSport. Despite the many cancellations and impressions from Tuesday, DEB sports director Christian Künast does not believe in a “problem zone” in attack.

“We have players who have unbelievable offensive potential. World championships are also there for them to – let me put it – break out. We are convinced of our squad. After the tournament we are smarter,” said Künast on the sidelines of the game. In contrast to the defense, there will probably be no more reinforcements from North America in attack.

Until the next game against the USA – then at World Cup level in Tampere next Monday – only the defense will receive an important upgrade. On Tuesday, an important trio of the Detroit Red Wings and the AHL defensemen Wissmann and Gawanke were not yet there in Seider. Seider only joined the team on Monday evening after surviving injuries. Wissmann travels directly to Finland on Wednesday and Gawanke is only expected after the first World Cup game against Sweden at the weekend.

Fohrler has to leave the ice prematurely

In view of the personnel upgrade, half of the defense in Munich played for the final World Cup ticket, as Kreis has to delete at least three defenders before departure on Wednesday. Tobias Fohrler from HC Ambri-Piotta from Switzerland could no longer do any self-promotion from the middle of the game. The 25-year-old was taken off the ice early with a game-misconduct penalty for a fistfight with Buffalo Sabers NHL forward Luke Tuch.

The same was true a little later for the German NHL striker Nico Sturm (San Jose Sharks) after a check against the head of his opponent Cutter Gauthier. Last year’s Stanley Cup winner has secured his place in the final German squad.

Kreis already gave a first indication of the unpleasant personnel decisions that were still to come with the list. The 64-year-old did without the two Straubing players Mario Zimmermann and Parker Tuomie. The duo should therefore not fly to Tampere on Wednesday either. Meanwhile, Kreis has to remove two more defenders from the current squad of 29 players. Only 25 players may be registered for the World Cup.