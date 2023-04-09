As of: 04/09/2023 8:42 p.m

The Alba Berlin basketball team lost the first semi-final game for the German championship on Sunday.

The women from Berlin, who finished sixth in the main round, lost 62:75 in the second place in the main round from Keltern. This means that the favorite Keltern can make the finals perfect with a win in the second game of the best-of-three series next Friday.

The Berlin women should then pay particular attention to the initial phase. In game one, it went to the hosts from Baden-Württemberg. The Alba women have only been playing in the premier league since this season, while the team from the community between Pforzheim and Karlsruhe, on the northern edge of the Black Forest, is much more experienced and stronger. Especially in the first quarter of the game, the spectators were treated to a point-rich spectacle on Sunday. Keltern offered the more mature game and was able to break away with 34:23 thanks to an outstanding three-point quota of almost 70 percent.



Alba comes close to three points

At the beginning of the second quarter, the defense of the Berliners became more compelling, and there were now significantly fewer baskets (11:10 for Keltern). In an extremely fair game, the guests were able to keep the game open for a long time. In fact, Alba reduced the gap to just three points, especially after winning the third quarter (13:10).

In the decisive part of the game, however, Keltern was more sovereign. With 20:16, the home team also won the third meeting between the two teams this season, after the two games of the Main round of wine presses had gone. The performance shown should nevertheless give the Alba women courage for the second game in front of their home crowd.

Hannover narrowly wins in the second semi-final

In the second semi-final, TK Hannover narrowly defeated the GiroLive-Panthers Osnabrück with 59:56 (31:33).