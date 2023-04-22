Defeat in Mainz: “Catastrophic” – Kahn’s angry speech at the Bayern players

FC Bayern delivers a terrible performance in Mainz and threatens to lose the championship. In the stands, Oliver Kahn cannot believe what the players are doing in front of his eyes. It becomes correspondingly clear afterwards.

DFC Bayern loses 1: 3 (1: 0) at FSV Mainz and threatens to lose the championship after the next pale performance. After the game, Oliver Kahn, who was heavily criticized himself, answered the questions. The club boss, whose dismissal had been speculated about during the week, fluctuated between anger and helplessness.

“Who was the team today that wanted to become German champions?” asked Kahn and gave the answer himself: “Certainly not our team, the first half was still okay, but in the catastrophic second half there was none of that see.”

President Herbert Hainer (left) and club manager Oliver Kahn in the stands in Mainz Source: Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

Every single player must now question himself: “What do I want to achieve when I’m on the pitch? What willingness do I bring with me, what commitment? With such a charisma it will be very, very difficult to become a champion.” Nevertheless, Kahn continued, one would do anything but give up.

The club boss explicitly excluded the new coach from his criticism. When asked about the results after Nagelsmann’s surprising dismissal, Kahn initially said: “Of course it’s not what we had in mind.” Asked specifically about Tuchel, he said: “He’s the last thing we have to discuss now. He tries everything tactically and psychologically.”

“I won’t give up a millimeter,” says Kahn

Rather, the players got their fat away. Annoyed, the former goalkeeper stated: “What have we not already tried: talks, players, systems, tactics, change of coach – in the end there are eleven men who are on the pitch and who have to work their butts off for the club’s goals . That’s what it’s all about and nothing else.”

Kahn does not accept excuses because of the turbulence. “What kind of insecurity? What kind of uncertainty is there?” he asked: “Ultimately, what we’re putting on the pitch isn’t enough. Now we have fallen into such a trough again. We’ve explored so many opportunities with the players. At some point, everyone has to hold their own noses.”

Kahn was asked whether this also applied to the management. “I don’t have a problem with criticism and I’m happy to accept it,” he replied: “I’ve experienced a lot in my career and I know what it means when things don’t go well at Bayern Munich. We all bear responsibility.”

Then he tried to be combative after all: “I won’t give in a millimeter, not even this season. We can still become German champions, anything is possible, anything can happen. You need faith, trust, sometimes it just takes a moment.”

At the end, Kahn concluded with this sentence: “It is important to really ask yourself questions and to go into yourself as soon as the season is over.”