Xi’an News Network News On the afternoon of August 1, the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese League One kicked off. Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic played against Sichuan Jiuniu. With Ma Junliang’s header and a make-up goal, the Northwest Wolves defeated their opponents 1:0 and have maintained six rounds. defeat.



Shortly after the start of the game, Yang Peng, a U23 player of the Shaanxi team, was injured and left the field, and Chang’an Athletic was forced to make substitutions. Then faced with opponents whose lineup strength and depth were higher than their own, the Northwest Wolf showed blood and fighting spirit, and had the upper hand on the scene. In the 31st minute, the Shaanxi team made continuous passes in the frontcourt. Li Hong took the ball from the side to the center of the penalty area. Ma Junliang jumped high and headed the goal, which was blocked, and then made a supplementary shot to break the deadlock on the field. At the end of the half, the Shaanxi team led by one goal.

After changing sides and fighting again, Sichuan Jiuniu made several personnel adjustments in an attempt to strengthen the attack. The Shaanxi team worked together to strengthen the defense and at the same time strive to create counterattack opportunities. Tambu headed the goal and almost expanded the score. Wang Qi made a key save to keep the goal intact. Sichuan Jiuniu then replaced with double foreign aid to continue to strengthen the offensive. Changan Athletic sent experienced veterans Zou You and Yang Hao to control the rhythm on the field. Finally, after the five minutes of injury time ended, the referee blew the final whistle, and the Northwest Wolves defeated the Sichuan Jiuniu team and scored a precious 3 points.Wang Rui, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Press