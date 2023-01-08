Juventus reaches 8 (consecutive victories), Udinese at 9 (matchdays without victories), but Andrea Sottil continues to turn a glass half full in his hands: «The lads have been good, they have kept the identity of the game », he says in front of the Dazn cameras to explain the ninety minutes of the Stadium.

But he is far from blind to the problems of a team that no longer knows how to win, so much so that he admits the presence of a “virus”, the goal ache, and even those smudges that brought only one point in the standings between Empoli and Juventus.



THE ANALYSIS

“It was a good game, we played head to head against a team like Juventus who were coming off seven consecutive victories: it wasn’t easy,” says the coach from Venaria Reale, a few kilometers from the Juventus stadium.

A homecoming that could have been decidedly happy with a little more aim: «In the first half we had to be more precise in the last few metres». He explains by adding that Udinese also had their say in the second half, even when Juve raised the “number of hits”.

«I remember a wonderful action by Lovric who managed to finish from the edge and kicked very badly».



THE SENSATIONS

A now recurring defect for Udinese that has been dragging on since before the World break and which also emerged in the friendlies, without forgetting the match against Empoli: «We were returning from a match in which we scored a goal by shooting 21 times».

This time there were fewer conclusions, the same imprecision: «We need more attention to detail, but they are convinced that the three points will arrive soon.

We are living this moment in a serene way ». Also because the coach had picked up positive signs from his bench. “Yes, the feeling was that the team was absolutely in the game.”

The episode

“Then came this goal, the fault of an inattention,” admits Sottil without pointing a finger at anyone. He is too experienced to make such a mistake. Ebosse will go over it in the pan within the four walls of the locker room. Rightly.

Even if it must be recognized that Chiesa’s play was of a high level: «When he came on he showed his strength, his speed, but on goal we weren’t careful to follow his movement in depth. Nice goal, but scored too easily».

THE FUTURE

Better turn the page. Look ahead to Bologna, Sampdoria and Verona between now and the end of the month.

“We have to improve the physical condition of those players who have been out for a long time.” Among these Deulofeu who is still a question mark: «He is taking the last step to definitively return to the group: I think it will happen in the middle of next week».