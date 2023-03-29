Some people do it every day and some a few times a week. But there are also those who do it several times a day. But How many times a day is it normal to poop? And what is the right defecation frequency? The simplest answer is that in general, the frequency of bowel movements can vary greatly from person to person and there is no single answer to this question. Factors such as diet, exercise, hydration and general health can play a role in the frequency of bowel movements. However also the number of bowel movements can tell a lot about your psycho-physical health and knowing when it’s too much, or when it’s too little, can help you adjust towards a more balanced lifestyle.

How many times a day is it normal to poop?

There is no one generally accepted number of times a person should poop. In general, it is normal to poop three times a day to three times a week. Most people have a fairly regular bowel pattern: They poop about the same number of times a day and about a similar time of day.

In short, 3 is the perfect number when it comes to evacuating. Then it doesn’t matter whether it’s in a day or a week, as some have reiterated scientists interviewed by Quartz magazine.

According to gastroenterologist Christopher Hair less than 40% of people in excellent health go to the bathroom regularly every day and it could be a negative sign when it goes below three times in a week; according to researcher Damien Belobrajdic when you go to the toilet less than three times a week, you risk complications such as hemorrhoids and anal fissures; Dan Worthley, gastroenterologist, reports the result of a study done on 4,775 people which would confirm the rule of three; finally according to data collected by gastroenterologist Vincent Ho in the United Kingdom and Sweden a frequency of bowel movements from three times a week to three times a day is considered normalJust as temporary changes in the frequency or consistency of bowel movements are normal, they are also normal.

In confirmation of this, according to a survey conducted by Healthline of more than 2,000 participants, respondents reported the following bowel patterns:

Quasi 50% of people poop once a day. Another 28% report doing it twice a day. Only 5.6% reported doing it once or twice a week.

Most of the respondents (61.3%) reported having an average bowel movement in the morning. Another 22% reported having a bowel movement in the afternoon, while only 2.6% pooped very late at night.

What does the frequency of evacuations depend on?

If the number of times we unload varies (even a lot) from person to person, and there may be completely normal daily irregularities, what does the frequency of evacuations depend on?

Different factors can affect the amount and frequency of bowel movements. Among these are:

Diet: The soluble and insoluble fibers found in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits can add bulk to your stool, promoting bowel movements. If your diet doesn’t contain a significant amount of these foods, you may not poop as regularly. You can also read about how to eat more fiber.

Also liquids make the stools softer and easier to pass. For this reason, many doctors recommend increasing your fluid intake if you suffer from constipation frequently. If you want to know more, you can read how much water to drink a day if you play sports.

Age: the older you get, the more likely you are to suffer from constipation. This is due to a number of factors, including reduced gastric movement which aids in digestion, decreased mobility, and taking more medications which can slow down your gut health.

Activity levelPeristalsis is the internal movement of the intestine that pushes digested food material forward to be eliminated in the form of feces. You can encourage this movement through physical activity, such as walking or other forms of exercise. For example, did you know that running makes you go to the bathroom?

Chronic or acute disease: Some chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease (which includes Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis), can cause increased bowel movements, followed by bouts of constipation.

Acute illnesses, such as viral gastroenteritis (stomach flu) or an injury that requires pain-relieving medications that slow down bowel activity, can cause changes in bowel movement patterns.

What to do if you poop too often?

If they occur too frequent bowel movementsIt’s important to talk to your doctor, as this could be a symptom of an underlying health condition. Your doctor could then help you identify potential causes and recommend the most appropriate treatment options to help regulate your bowels, including:

Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep stools soft and promote regular bowel movements.

Evaluate your diet: Certain foods, such as caffeine, alcohol, and foods high in fat or spicy, can trigger diarrhea or frequent bowel movements. Keeping a food diary to identify foods that may be causing your symptoms can help you find bowel regularity.

Manage stressStress can cause changes in your bowel habits, so finding ways to manage stress, such as exercise or relaxation techniques, can help.

Get enough fiber: Consuming enough fiber can help regulate bowel movements and promote digestive health. Good sources of fiber are fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Consider medications: In some cases, it may be necessary to take medication to manage frequent bowel movements. Over-the-counter options include anti-diarrheal medications and probiotics, while prescription medications may be required for more severe cases. You can also read our in-depth article on probiotics.

What can you tell about your health from the consistency of your stool?

Bowel movements are a necessity of life and The consistency of stools can give a lot of information about your health.

The Bristol Stool Form Scale it is a kind of guide that can help you independently study your own feces to understand if there is something wrong, according to a table that distinguishes seven different kinds of feces, from the first (the most solid ones) to the seventh (the practically liquid ones) .

The faeces should in fact be soft and relatively easy to expel. They usually look like a snake or sausage because they mirror the inside of the intestine. In general, stool should be brown in color due to the breakdown of red blood cells in the body. However shape and texture can vary greatly:

Loose or watery stools may indicate irritation of the digestive system and that the stools pass too quickly through the intestines becoming bulky. This can become a problem not only because you need to have a bowel movement more often, but also because the body does not absorb as many nutrients that are expelled from the faeces.

Conversely, hard stools can be very difficult to pass. They can cause difficulty in pooping, which can lead to hemorrhoids and stool stagnation in the intestines.

They also exist some symptoms that indicate the need to seek medical attention urgently. These include

blood in the stools, which may appear red or black and have the consistency of coffee grounds

vomiting of blood, coffee-ground-like emesis or what appears to be stool

absence of bowel movements for more than three days

severe, stabbing abdominal pain

Photo on Film watcher / Carola68 The world is colourful…… and Pixabay / by Jas Min on Unsplash

Advertising