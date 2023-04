Brabec resigned in the 29th minute of Sunday’s match of the Greek league extension at the AEK Athens stadium and headed to the hospital. Aris suffered a 1:3 defeat, another Czech footballer, midfielder Vladimír Darida, played the entire match for the guests.

In this season, Brabec played in 31 competitive duels in the shirt of the Thessaloniki team and scored one goal. The former defender of Sparta Prague, Belgian Genk or Turkish Rizespor transferred to Aris in August 2021 from Pilsen.