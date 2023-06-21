Home » Defender Miculyčová advanced to the finals in freestyle BMX at the EC
Defender Miculyčová advanced to the finals in freestyle BMX at the EC

Defender Miculyčová advanced to the finals in freestyle BMX at the EC

Miculyčová, who will be the flag bearer of the Czech team at the opening ceremony of the European Games, achieved the fourth highest mark according to the average of the two qualifying races. Olympic bronze medalist Nikita Ducarrozová from Switzerland moved up from first place, behind whom Miculyčová finished third at the World Championships last year. Only Kim Lea Müllerová from Germany and France’s Laura Perezová, who shared the podium with the champion Miculyčová in Munich last year, received a higher mark than the talented Czech.

On the agenda today in Krzeszowice is the men’s qualification, in which Martin Chabada and Tomáš Beran will present themselves.

