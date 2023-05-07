Defender Petrášek helped Częstochowa to their first Polish title

8
The 31-year-old Petrášek came to Częstochowa in 2016 and helped them advance to the top league. In the last two years, the three-time Czech representative won his fourth trophy with her. He won the cup twice with the team and the Super Cup once.
In the league, Czestochowa took second place the year before last behind Legia Warsaw, which was led to the title by Tomáš Pekhart with 22 goals as the best scorer of the competition.
|Polish Football League – 31st round:
|Plock – Mielec 0:0
|Kielce – Czestochowa 1:0
|Szczecin – Legia Warsaw 2:1
|1.
|Czestochowa
|31
|22
|5
|4
|60:20
|71
|2.
|Legia Warsaw
|31
|17
|9
|5
|49:34
|60
|3.
|Szczecin
|31
|15
|9
|7
|49:42
|54
|4.
|Lech Poznan
|31
|14
|10
|7
|44:29
|52
|5.
|Gliwice
|31
|13
|7
|11
|34:29
|46
|6.
|Worth Poznaň
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35:31
|44
|7.
|Cracovia Krakow
|31
|11
|9
|11
|37:33
|42
|8.
|Zabrze
|31
|11
|8
|12
|40:40
|41
|9.
|Bialystok
|31
|9
|13
|9
|46:41
|40
|10.
|Mielec
|31
|10
|9
|12
|35:38
|39
|11.
|Lodz
|30
|10
|8
|12
|34:38
|38
|12.
|Working
|31
|10
|8
|13
|29:35
|38
|13.
|Kielce
|31
|10
|8
|13
|35:43
|38
|14.
|Zaglebie Lubin
|31
|10
|8
|13
|31:43
|38
|15.
|Pick
|31
|10
|7
|14
|39:42
|37
|16.
|Wroclaw
|31
|7
|11
|13
|27:42
|32
|17.
|Gdańsk
|31
|7
|5
|19
|27:53
|26
|18.
|Legnica
|30
|4
|10
|16
|29:47
|22