Home » Defender Petrášek helped Częstochowa to their first Polish title
Sports

Defender Petrášek helped Częstochowa to their first Polish title

by admin
Defender Petrášek helped Częstochowa to their first Polish title

The 31-year-old Petrášek came to Częstochowa in 2016 and helped them advance to the top league. In the last two years, the three-time Czech representative won his fourth trophy with her. He won the cup twice with the team and the Super Cup once.

In the league, Czestochowa took second place the year before last behind Legia Warsaw, which was led to the title by Tomáš Pekhart with 22 goals as the best scorer of the competition.

Polish Football League – 31st round:
Plock – Mielec 0:0
Kielce – Czestochowa 1:0
Szczecin – Legia Warsaw 2:1
1. Czestochowa 31 22 5 4 60:20 71
2. Legia Warsaw 31 17 9 5 49:34 60
3. Szczecin 31 15 9 7 49:42 54
4. Lech Poznan 31 14 10 7 44:29 52
5. Gliwice 31 13 7 11 34:29 46
6. Worth Poznaň 31 12 8 11 35:31 44
7. Cracovia Krakow 31 11 9 11 37:33 42
8. Zabrze 31 11 8 12 40:40 41
9. Bialystok 31 9 13 9 46:41 40
10. Mielec 31 10 9 12 35:38 39
11. Lodz 30 10 8 12 34:38 38
12. Working 31 10 8 13 29:35 38
13. Kielce 31 10 8 13 35:43 38
14. Zaglebie Lubin 31 10 8 13 31:43 38
15. Pick 31 10 7 14 39:42 37
16. Wroclaw 31 7 11 13 27:42 32
17. Gdańsk 31 7 5 19 27:53 26
18. Legnica 30 4 10 16 29:47 22
See also  Uefa, canceled the rule of the goal that is worth double away

You may also like

Hagag after winning points in the quarterfinals of...

Return to record competition for Halba Diouf, transgender...

Lyon make an incredible comeback to beat Montpellier

Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty

Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie...

Steirer Nüßle triumphs at the Vienna Open

Russell: At the Timberwolves I felt limited, at...

Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in...

report those responsible – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy